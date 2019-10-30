Man who went missing in August found dead inside truck

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — A missing man who was last seen in Austin in August has been found dead in a truck.

Elgin Police Department said Alex Aviles’ remains were found when officers responded to a suspicious vehicle report on Sunday.

The truck matched a description of the vehicle that Aviles was driving when he went missing on Aug. 12, and inside the truck officers located unidentifiable human remains, police said.

The remains were later identified as Aviles at the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Aviles’ family told police that he was last seen when dropping off his girlfriend in Austin at about 8:40 p.m. on Aug. 12.

They said he was driving a company truck — a white 2003 Ford F250.

There has been no determination as to the cause of death. Further investigation is pending the final autopsy report by the medical examiner’s office.