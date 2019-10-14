Man says he was violently attacked while protecting women on Congress Avenue bridge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 59-year-old man said he was hospitalized last Monday after a man attacked him for intervening in an assault on several women.

Mark Dolan, who lives in Austin, told police was jogging on the Congress Avenue bridge when he heard several women screaming. Dolan said he turned to see a man randomly hit one of the women.

“She was up against the rail and she just screamed, and so that’s when I ran back,” Dolan said. “I told her to run to the Line Hotel and then I started walking back to the hotel, not realizing he was following me.”

Dolan said his assailant, Timothy Mitchell, began violently attacking him outside of the hotel restaurant. Dolan said he attempted to fight the man off, but struggled to regain his balance.

“I just started kicking the guy as best as I could,” Dolan told KXAN News. “He wouldn’t back off. He was just a raging maniac.”

Dolan said he received seven stitches on different parts of his head and suffered from severe bruising on his ear and face.

Dolan received several stitches on his face following the attack. (Courtesy: Mark Dolan)

Austin Police arrested Mitchell at the hotel, Dolan said.

According to Travis County Sheriff Inmate records, Mitchell was booked on Monday afternoon and faces five charges: two counts of assault causing bodily injury, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and a city ordinance violation.

Dolan is currently working with the victim’s coordinator at the Travis County DA’s office.

Tonight on KXAN News at 9 and 10 p.m., Mark Dolan will re-visit the site of the attack with Alex Caprariello to reveal how the struggle unfolded and what message he would like to pass on to Austinites following the attack.