Man arrested after police say he threatened to shoot up Concordia University

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police arrested a man Friday after they say he threatened to shoot up Concordia University’s campus in Northwest Austin.

Thirty-year-old David Dixon is charged with making a terroristic threat.

Police say Dixon called the school Friday, requesting his personal information and transcript be sent to him. According to an arrest affidavit, school administrators recognized it as an odd request, because Dixon applied to Concordia University, but never got in.

According to the affidavit, the operator placed Dixon on hold for a few minutes, then when she got back on the line, he said, “Are you playing with me? I will come down there and shoot up the school.”

Police say they traced the call back to Dixon’s cell phone.

According to the Austin Police Department, Dixon is known to suffer with mental health issues.