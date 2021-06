AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot Wednesday morning in North Austin.

Police responded to the shooting on Duval Street at East Saint Johns Avenue at 12:39 a.m. The address matches the Saint John’s Square Apartment complex.

Police have not caught the suspect in the shooting.

This is a breaking story. Stay with KXAN.com and KXAN News Today at 4:30 a.m. for the latest.