Man pleads guilty to manslaughter after shooting death of his wife

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Michael Volmer pled guilty to the 2016 shooting of his wife. He agreed to a 20-year sentence which is the maximum allowed in this case.

On Dec. 18, 2016, Volmer and his wife Nicole were arguing when he threw a gun on their bed and it discharged, according to police.

Their teenage daughter told police she heard the shot and when she went to her parents’ room she saw Volmer standing next to her mother applying pressure to a wound on her torso. The daughter also told police that she saw a handgun on the bed with the barrel pointed towards her mother.

Volmer will have his sentencing hearing on Dec. 10 in the 290th Court.

If you or anyone you know is in a domestic violence situation you can call the SafePlace hotline 24-hours a day at 512-267-7233.

