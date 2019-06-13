Man killed in crash in northwest Austin Saturday identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who was killed in a crash in northwest Austin on Saturday, June 8, has been identified, according to Austin police.

Police say the driver of a white 2016 Ford Explorer turned westbound onto N Capital of Texas Highway from Great Hills Trail. They said she did not use the dedicated merge lane and drove into the right line crashing into a box truck. The truck was overturned and hit a guard rail.

The driver of the truck, 42-year-old Guadalupe Padilla Palacios, was taken to the hospital were he died from his injuries on June 9.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Detective Units at (512)-974-5594.

This incident is Austin’s 36th deadly traffic crash of 2019 with 37 fatalities. For comparison, by this time in 2018 there were 25 deadly crashes and 26 traffic fatalities.