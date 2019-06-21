Man injured in crash involving motorcycle on I35 near Oltorf

ROUND ROCK (KXAN) — Authorities are responding to a crash Friday between a car and a motorcycle on Interstate Highway 35 in south Austin.

The crash occurred at the 2500 block of South IH-35 near Oltorf Street around 5:29 p.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS reports a man in his 30s has serious injuries, but they’re not expected to be life-threatening. He was taken to South Austin Medical Center.

Authorities responding to the crash have moved it over to the shoulder on IH-35 to let traffic through.

This is a developing story, KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.