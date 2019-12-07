Man faces 50-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to murdering wife

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A man accused of murdering his wife after she refused to get back together with him has agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors.

Jose Villasenor-Diaz faces 50 years in prison when he is sentenced in the 26th District Court of Williamson County for the murder of Dora Quiroz.

According to police, Villasenor-Diaz stabbed Quiroz to death and left her body in a storage unit in Round Rock on June 4 2018.

Villasenor-Diaz told a Texas Ranger and a Round Rock police officer that the pair went to a storage unit where they had personal items stored.

When Quiroz said she did not want to get back together with him, he stabbed her four to five times in the stomach and twice in the neck, he said.

Villasenor-Diaz’s sentencing hearing will take place on Jan. 23.