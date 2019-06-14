Man dies on trail in south Austin, officials say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is dead after a suspected cardiac arrest on a trail in Stephenson Nature Preserve in south Austin, according to officials with Austin-Travis County EMS.

Just after 10 a.m., ATCEMS responded to a trail near the 7000 block of Lost Valley to reports of a person having medical issues about one-fourth of a mile down the trail.

Officials prepared a plan to perform a “land rescue” to get the man out of the greenbelt and transport him to a hospital. They arrived on scene and tried to resuscitate him but he died.