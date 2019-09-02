Man dies after being hit by 18-wheeler on I-35

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have shutdown southbound lanes of Interstate 35 in downtown Austin after a man was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler just after 3 a.m. Monday morning.

The crash happened on South I-35 just north of the 12th Street exit.

According to Austin Travis County-EMS, paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the 18-wheeler stayed at the scene after the crash.

The southbound lanes of I-35 will be closed until at least 5:30 a.m. Police are diverting all southbound traffic to the 15th Street exit.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KXAN for updates.