Man convicted of murder in the stabbing death of his stepmom sentenced to life in prison

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man convicted of killing his stepmom was sentenced on Friday to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Pontrey Jones, 23, was convicted of murder on Wednesday. According to the Travis County District Attorney’s office, a jury stayed late Thursday night to deliberate Jones’s punishment.

Police arrested Jones on Dec. 18, 2016, after his father found him stabbing his stepmom, 38-year-old Magdalena Ruiz, in the chest multiple times with a kitchen knife while she was sitting on the couch watching a football game.

Police say when found, Jones’ dad called the police as he fled the scene. officers apprehended him a few blocks away with no clothes on. When interrogated, police say Jones admitted to stabbing his stepmom with the intention of killing her and that he did not regret his actions Jones told police, Ruiz was disrespecting his father and gloating about the Dallas Cowboys winning.

Jones’ father told police that months before the murder his son was homeless. He and his wife were letting Jones live with them since he had nowhere else to go. During the trial, multiple witnesses testified that Jones had received professional treatment for mental illness several times throughout his life.

In 2017 Jones attempted to escape from jail by hiding in a recycling bin. Security footage showed Jones was able to go through two security slider doors without any detection. Once in the corridor, Jones climbed into a 48-gallon recycling bin and hid there for approximately 10 minutes until an officer found him.