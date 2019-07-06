Man chases off robber with a potted plant

(NBC NEWS) — A patron at a hotel on Queensland’s Gold Coast has foiled a potential robbery by attacking the suspect with a bar stool and a potted plant.

Surveillance video release by Queensland police shows a hooded man enter the ‘Mermaid Beach Hotel’ early Friday morning.

He is seen threatening a female employee with a machete.

While the woman goes behind the counter, a 29-year-old patron sees what is happening and sneaks around the poker machines.

He then confronts the robber, picks up a bar stool and throws it at the man with the machete.

An altercation breaks out between the two, with the patron reaching for the plant behind him and throwing it at the robber. The man then chases the thief out of the hotel.

Outside the hotel, the patron tackled the robber forcing him to drop his cash. The robber managed to escape and is still at large.