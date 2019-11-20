Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after 2 killed in eastern Travis County crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter following a crash that killed a man and his teenage son in eastern Travis County on Sunday night.

According to an arrest affidavit, 24-year-old Angel Casique Patino was arrested after the crash at the intersection of North Imperial Drive and Colfax Drive.

Two people, Jose Aurelio Cabrieles, 40, and 15-year-old Jose Aurelio Cabrieles Montoya, both from the Austin area, were killed in the crash.

In addition, a woman was airlifted to the hospital with critical injuries, another was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries, and a child was transported to Dell Children’s with potentially serious injuries.

The affidavit states that police responding to the incident, which happened just after 9 p.m. on Nov. 17, identified Casique Patino as the driver of a black Dodge truck that was involved in the crash.

Officers said that a strong odor of alcohol was coming from Casique Patino, and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy.

Casique Patino told police that he stopped at a stop sign while driving west on Colfax Drive, then proceeded through the intersection. He claimed he then saw the headlights of the other vehicle, which he said was driving too fast, and it hit him.

However, police said that evidence on the road suggested Casique Patino failed to stop at the stop sign – there were skid marks from the other car, which had been pushed several feet and off the roadway.

Casique Patino told police that he drank three 12 oz. beers between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. after getting off work. A roadside breath sample showed his PBT results were .163. As a result of this, police determined that he was not safe to drive.

Casique Patino is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault. He remains in the Travis County Jail on a total bond of $190,000.