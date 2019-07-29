Man avoids arrest by driving into east Austin field, later found by police in ‘thick brush’

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A 33-year-old man was arrested Saturday and was charged with failure to identify after recklessly driving and evading his arrest, according to an affidavit.

Police stated that early Saturday morning, an officer responded to a reckless driver call. The caller told the officer that the driver, Delbert Allen, was unable to “maintain a lane.”

The officer found Allen as he was driving in the wrong direction on East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in an allegedly stolen vehicle and noticed Allen appeared to be intoxicated, according to court documents.

Officials said they tried to stop the vehicle, but Allen ignored police.

Allen drove into a field near the 1100 block of Sol Wilson Avenue in east Austin. Once the officers arrived at the field, they did not see the driver or any passengers leave the car.

After an hour, Allen was found about 200 feet from the stolen car in an “extremely thick brush…clearly hiding from (police).” He was also “covered in thorns and plant stickers” when officials found him, according to an affidavit.

Police said they noticed a phone left behind in the vehicle. They asked Allen for his phone number and proceeded to call the number he provided. The phone left behind in the car rang and they were able to connect that Allen was in the vehicle.

Allen is charged with failure to identify after giving the police a fake name “Mark White” and fake birth date. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.

Allen is being held at the Travis County Jail and his bond is set at $9,500.