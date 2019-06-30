Man asks for public’s help finding car stolen from Cedar Park gas station with dog inside

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A man is reporting that his dog was stolen from a Cedar Park gas station Thursday morning, when someone drove off in his car.

Shane Connant says that he stopped at the Circle K gas station located at FM 620 and Hatch Road in Cedar Park around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Connant says he takes the dog everywhere, and, when he stopped to buy water and a snack, he left the car running so that his dog Mosby would have air.

He says he was in the store for about two minutes when he saw someone jumping into his car and drive off — taking not only his car and his phone, but his beloved pet chihuahua.

“I heard the engine rev and I saw the car driving off and I sort of blacked out, ” Connant says. “I was telling the cashier what had happened and I could still hear my car driving down the road.”

He says he immediately filed a police report, and a Cedar Park Police spokeswoman confirms they responded to the scene around 3 a.m.

Connant says although he wants the car back, it’s Mosby he’s most concerned about. Connant’s friend Heather reached out to KXAN, saying she’s never seen Connant so upset and that the man is “lost” without his precious dog. Through tears, Connant told KXAN:

“He doesn’t deserve this. He’s small. He weighs less than 12 pounds. A lot of people may not get feeling this strong a bond with an animal, but I grew up on a ranch. Every animal means a lot to me. It’s not just me, Mosby has touched a lot of people and changed a lot of people’s hearts and attitudes towards animals.”

He says that Mosby has been with him through a lot, including the death of a previous, older pet.

Connant says he was doing the right thing by leaving his dog in the AC, as he realizes cars can overheat. Throughout his talk with KXAN, he reiterated that he doesn’t care about his car. He doesn’t care about the property inside of it. He only wants his dog back.

Connant’s car is a silver 2001 Toyota Avalon XL with blacked out taillights and a dent in the driver’s door. The license plate is LPZ 0473.

A Cedar Park police spokeswoman says the officers are investigating the incident.