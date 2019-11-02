Man arrested for allegedly shooting boy, 13, with paintball gun “maybe five times”

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a 13-year-old boy with a paintball gun multiple times.

Glenn Scott, 57, told police that he shot at and hit the child “maybe five times” outside his home in Little Elm Trail, Cedar Park, according to an arrest affidavit.

The incident happened at about 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 14. Police were called and met with the victim, who suffered injuries to his arm and back.

Officers observed that there was green paint on the victim’s shirt and pants, as well as his dirt bike.

On Oct. 22, officers spoke to Scott about the incident. Police said that Scott told them he intentionally waited for the victim to pass and then shot him with the paintball gun as he passed Scott’s home.

He told police that he said to himself, “that m— f—, he could have killed my dog.”

He said he shot at and hit the victim “maybe five times”. He told police that he was “very pleased” to hear the boy scream in pain.

Scott was charged with injury of a child and taken to the Williamson County Jail on Wednesday on a $10,000 bond. He was released Thursday.