Man arrested after allegedly forcing a 16-year-old girl to have sex

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly forcing a 16-year-old girl to have sex with him in an Austin motel.

On Wednesday, August 28, the victim’s mother called the Georgetown Police Department saying she was worried about her daughter who was not responding to text or phone calls. She said she called her daughters school and was told she never showed up that day.

The victim’s mom told police she received a text message from her daughter saying she was taken.

Police looked at surveillance footage from the school and saw a black sedan parked outside the campus from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. around the time the victim went missing. The footage then showed the victim getting into the car and it driving away.

Investigators performed a “ping” on the victim’s phone in an effort to find her. After a few attempts the victim’s phone “pinged” back pointing police to a Motel 6 located at 8010 North Interstate Highway 35 in north Austin.

The Austin Police Department was then called in to investigate the motel. the cell phone ping led officers to a room at the motel where they were met by 25-year-old Samuel Ifah. Police say when Ifah opened the door to the motel room, they saw a naked girl laying on the bed.

Ifah told police he met the victim on a dating app called “Badoo.” He said the victim talked about having oral sex through the app, and she sent him a SnapChat message to come pick her up form school.

Ifah said on the drive to Austin he and the victim discussed having sex. He admitted to police to having sex with the victim.

In an interview with police, the victim said Ifah forced her to perform oral sex by holding her head. She said after performing oral, Ifah made her have sex with him.

Ifah was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child. He also faces a bond of $30,000.