Man accused of stabbing stranger outside coffee shop on Anderson Lane

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a man accused of stabbing a man in an Anderson Lane parking lot between the Alamo Drafthouse Village and Epoch Coffee.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim told police he had been at Epoch Coffee, located at 2700 West Anderson Lane, on May 8, when Brandon Lee Penny, 28, approached him and accused him of having something that belonged to him.

The victim says Penny physically attacked him, saying that he thought that Penny was punching him but then, after the attack, realized he was bleeding from his abdomen.

While the victim says he never saw a knife, police say he had stab wounds and that photos from the investigation show what appears to be tissue cut from the victim’s body.

Police then responded to a call at the intersection of 17th and Lavaca streets, where it was reported that Penny was seen riding in a bus.

Penny was arrested, and police discovered that the man had multiple warrants through the Austin Municipal Court. During the investigation, the victim also told police he had seen Penny three or four times since the attack.

The victim says in one instance, Penny sat down behind him on a bus and demanded that the victim pay him back for his stolen phone. The victim says Penny was convinced he had stolen his phone. The victim even told police he had offered Penny $300 to leave him alone.

Penny is charged with second degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s ordered to stay 200 yards away/have zero contact with the victim. His bond is set at $500,000.