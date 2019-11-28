Man accused of sideswiping pregnant woman’s vehicle in Bee Cave, driving away

BEE CAVE, Texas (KXAN) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Spicewood man accused of sideswiping a pregnant woman’s vehicle and then driving away.

According to the warrant, Austen Joseph Ross, 37, was traveling westbound on the 115000 block of Highway 71 in Bee Cave when his white work truck struck the side of the pregnant victim’s vehicle, causing her to run off the road.

The woman said that the driver of the truck continued driving westbound, never stopping, and described the truck to officers as a “white work truck with a black tailgate and screw-top containers that were red, orange or yellow.”

The victim’s car had damage to the side of her vehicle, and told officers that she had “high painful pressure” in her abdomen area due to the constriction of her seat belt.

A witness of the crash took a photo of the truck’s license plate and Bee Cave Police Department officers were able to track the license plate to a company. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and he informed police that the driver was Austen Ross.

In addition to a positive identification by the victim, officers also matched damage on her car to damage on Ross’.

When questioned, Ross told police that he had been on that particular road at that particular time on his way home from work, but that he did not recall hitting the victim’s vehicle.

He is charged with third degree felony accident involving personal injury or death.