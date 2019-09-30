Man accused in Texas deputy slaying held without bond

HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has ordered that a Houston man charged with capital murder in the slaying of a sheriff’s deputy be held without bond.

Robert Solis is accused of fatally shooting Harris County sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal (san-DEEP’ DAH’-lee-wahl) during a traffic stop Friday near Houston. Police say 42-year-old Dhaliwal was shot multiple times from behind. He was airlifted to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Houston Chronicle reports that District Judge Chris Morton said Monday that, if convicted, 47-year-old Solis could face the death penalty.

Solis had a warrant for violating parole when Dhaliwal stopped him Friday. Authorities say they received “credible information” that Solis might have a mental illness or intellectual disability and ordered an evaluation.

This photo provided by Harris County Sheriff's office shows Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.

Dhaliwal was the first Sikh sheriff’s deputy on Harris County’s force.