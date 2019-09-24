Makeup Tips For Fall With Jentri Quinn Makeup + Skin

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Jentri Quinn came to Studio 512 to give us a look at her must-have makeup trends for fall.

Look #1: Model features monochromatic colors used in a multitude of ways that show off an easy to wear beauty look.

Look #2: For mommas who are running short on time, a beauty look using ONE COLOR. In this case, a cream blush that can also be applied as a beautiful lip & eye color – a small, smart change that makes a big difference!

You can find Jentri’s all-natural cosmetics at www.jentriquinn.com. Follow her on Instagram, @JentriQuinnMakeup, to check out beauty tips and hot new looks.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss