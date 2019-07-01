Make Healthier Swaps For 4th Of July Classics With H-E-B

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Independence Day means it’s time to celebrate! Corally Ridge at Cooking Connection in H-E-B showed Rosie some great, easy recipes for the 4th of July.

Grilling is an American pastime, and it’s a great way to gather the family for a fun meal! If you’re firing up the grill this holiday, pick up some fresh corn from H-E-B. You can buy it in full ears, or pick it up in a prepackaged bundle, which cuts down on preparation time.

Corally showed Rosie a couple of healthy hacks to traditional Mexican street corn — swap mayonnaise for Greek Yogurt, and pick up a blend of spices to shake up the usual chile powder!

Learn more about the many delicious fruits and veggies that are in-season right now and why they should be a part of your diet. To find a store near you and for more information, go to www.heb.com.

Sponsored by H-E-B. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss