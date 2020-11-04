Longhorns coach Tom Herman talks upcoming battle with West Virginia

AUSTIN (KXAN) —The Longhorns captured the attention of college football on Saturday beating previous No. 6 Oklahoma State 41-34 on Saturday.

Texas has won two out of three overtime games this season, and once again, overcame a shaky start to come out with a victory.

With the win over Oklahoma State, Texas moved themselves back into the top 25 of the national rankings, moving up to No. 22 in the AP college football poll.

The Longhorns turn their attention to a feisty West Virginia team that is coming off of a win over Kansas State, a team that was previously undefeated in Big 12 play. Texas and West Virginia share third place in the conference, (along with OU) making a win critical for either team to keep their Big 12 title hopes alive.

Tom Herman understands all of the challenges that West Virginia poses particularly on the defensive side of the football.

“Nine of their eleven, are fifth, fourth, or third year guys, when you’re playing in the same system, and you’ve got good players and you have the continuity within the system those players are going to get better,” Herman said. “We saw it with Oklahoma State and how veteran that group was and West Virginia is the same, I think that’s critical in college football, is the continuity and repetitions in the same system, year after year after year, and developing guys into fourth and fifth year guys that produce for you.”

West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege is second in the Big 12 in passing yards with 1,690, and is third in the league for total passing touchdowns with eleven.

Doege has Herman’s full attention as Texas continues its week of prep.

“Really quick release, really quick release, he gets the ball out extremely quickly, very accurate,” Herman said. “I mean I saw some throws against Kansas State that were ‘wow’ throws, you watch it on video and you’re like ‘whoa, that was impressive’ so he’s getting more and more comfortable each week in the system, but his physical talents are definitely there as far as throwing the football.”

Tom Herman is certainly taking unranked West Virginia seriously, and he is hoping that there is no emotional hangover for the players from the big win last week. Especially considering the fact that Saturday’s game is an early kickoff.

“We are proud of the fact that we play well when we play big time opponents that are, in everybody else’s opinion, ranked very highly,” Herman added. “I would also caution just because they’re not ranked doesn’t mean they’re not good, there’s plenty of good teams, there’s a ton of parity in this league as demonstrated by the records and the margin of victories too.”

On the injury side, Texas will be without running back Keaontay Ingram for this upcoming game due to a high ankle sprain. Sophomore Roschon Johnson and freshman Bijan Robinson will handle the running back duties against the Mountaineers.

Kickoff is set for 11am Saturday, at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.