Long delays after 18-wheeler flips, spills powder on Highway 290 near Manor

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Drivers are urged to avoid 290 between Manor and Elgin after an 18-wheeler flipped onto its side and spilled a large amount of powder on the highway.

Long delays are expected following the incident, which happened at about 10:30 a.m. in the eastbound lane of the 15000 block of Highway 290.

The City of Manor said the driver of the semi-truck was not hurt and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. However, the truck was hauling lime powder, which spilled on the road. Although the substance was determined to be non-hazardous, cleanup of the road is expected to take a few hours.

In the meantime, traffic has been diverted to one lane each way on the westbound side of 290.

The City of Manor said there will be an “extended delay” until the road reopens, and that drivers should avoid the area.