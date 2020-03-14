Local state of disaster declared in Williamson County amid coronavirus pandemic

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell has declared a local state of disaster amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The disaster declaration will allow the county to activate its emergency management plan, meaning it can allocate resources, utilize personnel and enact procedures to prevent the spread of the virus.

At this stage, there are no cases of the coronavirus Williamson County, though there are three in neighboring Travis County and another in Bell County, which also borders Williamson County.

Under the local disaster declaration, Williamson County can also request state assistance if local resources prove to be insufficient.

Judge Gravell will be given authority to exercise any necessary powers as a result.

“We are following the guidance from President Trump and Governor Abbott and working together at the local level to ensure the safety of our community,” said Judge Gravell.

“We are prepared to protect our residents, and ask that you remain calm and continue to practice the preventative measures outlined by the CDC.

“These simple steps will help by reducing the spread of disease to the point where our healthcare system can maintain capacity and properly care for our communities.”

On Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state disaster, while President Donald Trump made a national emergency declaration.