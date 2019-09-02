Local McDonald’s replaces PlayPlace with tablet screens

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Modern colors, open spaces and a kiosk welcome you at the McDonald’s at Avery Ranch in Austin.

The fast food restaurant was remodeled and the PlayPlace turned into a patio with more seating.

There are no plastic slides or other play equipment, just the PlayPlace rules still posted on the fence outside.

Inside the restaurant, tablets are now mounted at a few tables for kids to use.

Two managers tell KXAN the change was a response to a decline in sales to children. ​Some parents say the screens are a treat for their kids, but others miss the play equipment. ​

“Kids have plenty of access to technology at home I feel like, and they need more unstructured play…like they need to be able to interact with each other and learn how to socialize,” Alison Picard, mother of two, said.

It’s not clear if all the McDonald’s are moving in this direction. KXAN left messages asking the corporate office and the owner of the Avery Ranch location, but those calls and emails haven’t been returned. ​

Counselor Mandi Melendez with Nurture Family Counseling heard about the change. She helps families navigate screen time. KXAN talked to her as part of the Save Our Students project which focuses on kids mental health.

“When your interactions are constantly with a screen and you don’t have to modify the eye contact, or the tone of your voice, or your volume, or your body position then you can image how quickly children unlearn or fall behind in these basic skills that allow them to handle a job interview or make friends on a playground,” explained Melendez.

KXAN also checked with other businesses including Chick-fil-A and Amy’s Ice Creams to see if this could be a trend. Amy’s said that they have no plans to remove any of their playscapes and continue to add new features. ​