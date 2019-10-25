Local judge helps other Texas judges learn how to get inmates mental healthcare

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A local judge has been busy teaching other judges across the state how to quickly get an inmate the mental healthcare they need.

Burnet County Magistrate Judge Kirk Noaker was in Tyler on Thursday to give a presentation on how things work at the Burnet Co. Jail.

When he meets with inmates, he said they get a questionnaire to assess their mental state. He can also look up previous mental healthcare history and can file a court order for a mental health evaluation.

In Burnet Co., Bluebonnet Trails is contacted — and they come interview the client.

Noaker says the jail has been going through this process for a while, but efforts ramped up after the passage of the Sandra Bland Act in January 2018.

It mandates that county jails must divert people with mental health and substance abuse issues to treatment.