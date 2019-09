AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texans got a head start on ringing in Mexico’s Independence day, Diez y Seis de Septiembre.

The Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center hosted their 12th annual Viva México on Saturday.

The event also included live music and folklorico performances and families could make papel picado, piñatas, mosaics and more.

(KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)

(KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)

The Consulate General of México also gave the Grito de Independencia.