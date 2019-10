AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, Mayor Steve Adler and Shamika Wilson, mother of Draylen Mason, were joined alongside several others to announce the Draylen Mason Music Studio, which will be named after the young Austin musician who was killed in the 2018 Austin bombings.

The announcement explained more about the facility — a 135-seat performing and recording space.

