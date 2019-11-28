Like holiday movies? This company will pay you $1K to binge watch 12 films

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Feeling merry?

SimpleTexting, an online text marketing service, is offering a $1,000 payday to one lucky winner in exchange for binge-watching 12 holiday movies.

But there’s a catch, of course.

In addition to watching, the viewer would be required to take notes and track details in each of the movies, identifying trends in dialogue, characters and more.

According to SimpleTexting, the ideal candidate should have:

  • Enthusiasm for the holiday season
  • A love of movies, especially holiday classics
  • Strong attention to detail
  • The ability and availability to binge-watch in a short amount of time
  • Active social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter

The person selected will need to watch the following holiday favorites:

  • A Christmas Story
  • Elf
  • Home Alone
  • How the Grinch Stole Christmas
  • It’s a Wonderful Life
  • Jingle All the Way
  • Love Actually
  • Miracle on 34th Street
  • National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
  • The Polar Express
  • The Santa Clause
  • White Christmas

For full requirements and more information, click here. The deadline to apply is Dec. 11!

