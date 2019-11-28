Like holiday movies? This company will pay you $1K to binge watch 12 films

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Feeling merry?

SimpleTexting, an online text marketing service, is offering a $1,000 payday to one lucky winner in exchange for binge-watching 12 holiday movies.

But there’s a catch, of course.

In addition to watching, the viewer would be required to take notes and track details in each of the movies, identifying trends in dialogue, characters and more.

According to SimpleTexting, the ideal candidate should have:

Enthusiasm for the holiday season

A love of movies, especially holiday classics

Strong attention to detail

The ability and availability to binge-watch in a short amount of time

Active social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter

The person selected will need to watch the following holiday favorites:

A Christmas Story

Elf

Home Alone

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

It’s a Wonderful Life

Jingle All the Way

Love Actually

Miracle on 34th Street

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

The Polar Express

The Santa Clause

White Christmas

For full requirements and more information, click here. The deadline to apply is Dec. 11!