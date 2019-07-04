Lightning strike causes house fire in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A house fire in north Austin was reportedly caused by a lightning strike Wednesday afternoon that was witnessed from a neighbor across the street, according to the Austin Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the call at 12005 Sky West Drive around 4:40 p.m Wednesday. When they arrived at the house, firefighters saw a smoke explosion from the second level.

The fire started in the attic, according to AFD. There was one individual in the home at the time of the fire who exited safely and without injury. No firefighters were injured.