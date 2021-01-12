Life Coach Amanda Shares The Importance Of Setting Goals & Tips To Creating A Vision Board.

Life Coach, Amanda McPhearson joined us this morning to share the importance of having a clear vision for the year. Plus, how creating a vision board helps us find clarity and direction.

What You Need To Create A Vision Board:

  • Magazines or printed images
  • Scissors
  • Glue Stick
  • Foam Board or Cardboard
  • Your Favorite Playlist

Amanda will be hosting a virtual vision board workshop on Sunday, January 24th. This workshop helps attendees get in touch with what they really desire in life, create a vision board, and map out the steps to get them to their life vision.

She will also be leading a 2-month goal setting and accountability group that starts in February. This group provides weekly support and accountability so that we take action on our dreams and goals.

To learn more about Amanda, visit her website for more details.

