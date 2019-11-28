Liberty Hill neighbors at a loss over overwhelming smell in their neighborhood

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — Liberty Hill neighbors are banning together after they say they’ve had enough with a stench that’s taking over their neighborhood.

“We have a two-year-old. It’s hard because she wants to play outside,” said Jenny Hannie, Liberty Hill Resident. “She wants to go in the backyard.”

Jenny Hannie moved to the Grayson neighborhood in Liberty Hill a year ago. When she first moved in, she immediately noticed the smell.

“It smells like sewage basically,” said Liberty Hill Resident, Rachel Markinson.

Neighbors are at a loss over a smell that’s been lingering for a year. It’s coming from the Liberty Hill Wastewater Treatment Facility and it’s within eyesight of their neighborhood.

“We can’t enjoy our community. If I would have known it would have been this bad, then we wouldn’t have moved here,” said James Linier.

The 2-year-old community is next to the 14-year operation. The treatment plant also bears previous TCEQ violations for dumping chlorine and human waste into the San Gabriel River.

“We’ve had conversations with the Mayor of Liberty Hill,” said Linier.

The Mayor says he’s aware of the situation and has a plan in place. But, for months residents have been asking him when it’s going to happen.

“Sometimes the growth happens quicker than we can keep up with it,” said Liberty Hill Mayor, Rick Hall.

5 years ago, the plant was operating at 150 thousand gallons a day. Today, the plant is at 800 thousand gallons a day. The rapid growth is the reason why the City has invested in a phase two expansion that’s already underway.

This expansion, however, is leaving residents more concerned with the smell, wondering if it’ll only get worse.

The cities mayor says the capping section will be the odor control center for the entire facility, which should provide some relief.

Mayor Hall also says it’s taking some time to order the notification parts. The parts are set to be ordered December 14th and installed sometime in January.