Well, the first recipe was a complete FAIL. This edible DIY playdough was a cross between silly putty and playdough. It was so sticky and a complete mess. Ingredients included: marshmallows, coconut oil and powdered sugar. TIP: Just Buy Play-Doh.









Although, the recipe Rosie whipped up turned out GREAT.





Plus, did you know you can learn with Play Doh? Rosie shares a math game for kids!