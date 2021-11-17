Leander’s newest H-E-B location opens Wednesday

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — H-E-B will open its second store in Leander on Wednesday, just a few miles from the only other location in the city.

This second store is located at 19348 Ronald W. Reagan Blvd.

To celebrate the store’s grand opening H-E-B has given a total of $30,000 in community gifts to local nonprofits and school districts. This included $7,500 each to Hill Country Community Ministries and Operation Liberty Hill, and $5,000 each to Leander Educational Excellence Foundations, Liberty Hill ISD Education Foundation, and Georgetown ISD Education Foundation.











Pictures from Leander’s new H-E-B store’s Grand opening (Courtesy to H-E-B Newsroom)

H-E-B, in partnership with Operation Finally Home and Highland Homes, also surprised U.S Army Sergeant Aaron Cabrera with the news that he will receive a new, mortgage-free home at the store’s grand opening. The home will be built in Liberty Hill.

Cabrera served nearly nine years in the Army, including two combat tours in Iraq. He was severely injured during his first tour of duty. For his service, Cabrera was recognized with a Purple Heart, a Combat Action Badge, an Iraq Campaign Medal with two stars, five Army Commendation Medals, two Army Good Conduct Medals and a Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, among other awards.

The new H-E-B store features expanded departments and offerings such as produce, dairy, and H-E-B Organics, as well as other amenities like a Pharmacy with Drive-thru, a floral area offering online ordering, a fuel station with a car wash, and more.

H-E-B at Ronald Reagan will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m to 11 p.m