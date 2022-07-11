Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the 2022-2023 bell schedules.

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — We are still weeks away from the first day of school for many Central Texas districts, but some are already working to fill much-needed positions.

Leander ISD is on the search for bus drivers, substitute teachers and food services employees and custodians.

Leander ISD vacancies:

Substitutes: 1,000

Bus Drivers: 35

CNS: 130

Custodial Services: 80

The district says bus driver and monitor shortages, along with increased traffic in the area and an increase in ridership, caused multiple routes to arrive between 15 and 30 minutes late.

“This (bus) will fit 77 students and we expect it to be full this year,” said Myron Wilson, director of transportation for LISD.

While students will fill up the seats, LISD still needs drivers to cover the routes.

“Last year as a result of the shortage, and also the amount of time that we had to get kids to school we were having to double up routes,” said Wilson.

LISD made some changes to help with bus routes by adjusting the school start and end times.

2022-2023 Bell Schedule:

Elementary School: 7:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Middle School: 9:05 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.

High School: 8:15 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.

Previously, LISD had early bell schedules for its elementary, middle and high school campuses during the 2021-22 school year, as outlined below.

2021-2022 Bell Schedule:

Elementary: 7:40 a.m. to 2:55 p.m.

Middle School: 8:10 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

High School: 8:40 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What do you do if you don’t have enough substitutes to fill a class?

“We are covering those positions with other staff members, we are combining some of those classes and we are putting together as creative of a plan as we can possibly do,” said Brandon Evans, executive director of campus support with LISD.

There is also a need for teachers with more than 230 current openings.

“Our principals and our teaching staff have had to be very creative when it comes to organizing kids,” said Rachel Acosta, LISD spokesperson. “We definitely need more teaching personnel and substitutes to be able to fill in those positions.”

“We are in a mad dash as we might want to call it to get as many people into these positions as we can,” said Evans.

During a board meeting in May, LISD trustees approved a 5% increase to teacher salaries and a 4% increase for all other staff. The raise will take effect in employees’ first paycheck in the 2022-23 school year.

The district raised its minimum hourly wage to $15 an hour. Pay for substitute teachers will increase from $90 per day to $115 per day.

LISD will be holding a substitute teacher job expo July 12.