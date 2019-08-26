Leander ISD adds portables to keep up with growth

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The sound of students fill the halls at Larkspur Elementary School in Leander. They are the first ones to use the classrooms, cafeteria and gym. The school is brand new and the district’s 27th elementary.

“We are so excited that we are going to be at 41,000 students this year exceeding that,” said Corey Ryan with LISD. “We are very grateful and blessed to have the parents that we have… the families – the teachers.”

It’s why the district has added portable buildings. Akin Elementary is three years old and now has portables for 3rd graders. At nearby Stiles Middle School the portable buildings are also part of the landscape this year.

“Right now we have forecasted a thousand new students every year for the next 10 years,” said Ryan. “For us, that means one whole new school every year for the next 10 years.”

The sounds of construction echo across Leander and Cedar Park. The district already has another school under construction. Danielson Middle School is slated to open next year, and after that the district will add two more elementary schools. The funding comes from a bond package which voters approved in 2017.

As new subdivisions are built, the district realizes the challenge will be to just keep up. Already at Larkspur Elementary, Ryan said they are 250 kids away from capacity.

Leander ISD will get a look at growth numbers from experts including builders this fall.