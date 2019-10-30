Leander Animal Control investigating after dog thrown from car into ditch

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander Animal Control is investigating the case of a dog that was thrown from a car into a ditch on County Road 290 near Hero’s Way Sunday night.

The Williamson County Animal Shelter said a Good Samaritan witnessed the deed and rushed the dog to an emergency clinic.

The dog suffered multiple fractures and one of her knees was severely injured. She also had old wounds on her lips, ear and face. She needed emergency surgery on her pelvis and surgery for her knee is scheduled for later this week.

Velvet the dog (Photo courtesy the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter)

The folks at the Williamson County Animal Shelter named her Velvet. They are asking anyone who wants to support to Velvet to donate to their medical fund here.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Leander Animal Control at 512-528-2800.