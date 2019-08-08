Lawyers: Shooters’ mom asked police about weapons

Demonstrators hold a banner to protest the visit of President Donald Trump to the border city after the Aug. 3 mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Trump headed to El Paso, after visiting Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday to offer a message of healing and unity, but he will be met by unusual hostility in both places by people who fault his own incendiary words as a contributing cause to the mass shootings. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — An attorney for the family of the man charged in the El Paso Walmart shooting rampage says the man’s mother contacted police weeks before the rampage out of concern that her son had a rifle.

Dallas attorney Chris Ayres confirmed to The Associated Press that the call was made to police in Allen, a Dallas suburb. He declined to give details, but he and fellow attorney R. Jack Ayres told CNN that Patrick Crusius’ mother contacted the Allen Police Department to ask about an “AK” type firearm Crusius owned.

The attorneys said the mother was only seeking information and wasn’t motivated by a concern that her son was a threat to anybody. They also said the mother didn’t identify herself or her son in the call.

Sgt. Jon Felty, Allen police spokesman, said there was no record of such a call and he wasn’t aware of such a call.

Allen is a Dallas suburb about 580 miles (933 kilometers) east of El Paso.