Family sues hospital over administration of antivenom for girl bitten by rattlesnake

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The family of a girl bitten by a diamondback rattlesnake in September 2018 has filed a lawsuit against Ascension Seton Hays claiming medical negligence.

The lawsuit states the family is claiming medical negligence due to the hospital improperly administering antivenom for their daughter’s bite.

The girl was bitten on Sept. 26, 2018. According to a GoFundMe page created by her parents, the hospital had to administer around 30 vials of antivenom while she was admitted. The girl’s parents say while she was in the hospital their medical bills grew very high.

KXAN reached out to Ascension Seton for a statement: