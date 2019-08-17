Lawmakers, advocates rally in support of common gun sense gun reform at Texas Capitol

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local organization is hosting lawmakers, local officials and gun control advocates for a rally at the Texas Capitol on Saturday to honor lives lost to gun violence and to call for change.

The Texas chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will gather after the latest mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio where 31 people died and many more were injured.

A release from the organization said, “This is a public health crisis that demands urgent action.”

Special guests at the rally include: