Lawmaker panel looks at masks, video games in mass violence prevention

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Senate Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety has invited experts and the public to comment on future legislation when state lawmakers return to the Capitol in January 2021.

Earlier this year, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, who presides over the Senate, charged senators to look into a number of issues. Among them are to consider the role that digital media, dark web networks, and cultural issues play into mass violence events – such as the shootings in El Paso and Odessa – and radicalization of racists, white supremacists, and domestic terrorists.

Senators will also research “the link between violent video games and recent mass shootings in Texas and examine the impact of the overall fraying culture on mass shootings, including increased violence, tolerance for violence, and extremist views in our society.”

Another charge from Lt. Governor Patrick is to study “whether the state’s interest in public safety and its ability to deter violence and dangerous conduct is enhanced by prohibiting individuals from wearing masks to intimidate others, incite violence, or engage in criminal activity, while protecting First Amendment rights to free speech and free exercise of religion.”

Chair of the select committee, Senator Joan Huffman, R-Houston, called the following people to testify as expert witnesses: Colonel Steve McCraw, Director for the Texas Department of Public Safety, Angela Goodwin, Associate Deputy Attorney General for Criminal Prosecutions, Dr. Tau Braun, Executive Director and Violence Prevention Specialists of the Violence Prevention Agency, David Hacker, Special Counsel to the First Assistant Attorney General, Sergeant Larry Gibson, Detective and Task Force Officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Houston Police Department, and Senior Police Officer Ken Nealy, Detective and Task Force FOfcier with the Bureau of ATF, Houston Police Department.

The public is also invited to testify in the extension of the Texas Capitol.

Look for more on this story on KXAN News at 5 and 6 PM.