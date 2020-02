The average last freeze date in Austin is February 15th, meaning the freezing temperatures anticipated Thursday morning will be nearly two weeks later than normal.

Based on current weather outlooks extending into March, it is likely this will be Austin’s (Camp Mabry) last freeze of the season, but much of the KXAN viewing area has not yet reached the average date of the last 32-degree low temperature, so more freezing mornings can be expected into March.