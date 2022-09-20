Among the NFL’s receiving leaders after two weeks of the season are some familiar names like Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson. Also on that list is a rookie from Lake Travis, Garrett Wilson.

The New York Jets first round pick helped push his team to a stunner Sunday in Cleveland as the Jets scored 14 points in the final two minutes to win 31-30. The game-winning score was secured by Wilson, snagging a 15-yard touchdown pass with 22 seconds left.

“Garrett had himself a day, right,” joked Lake Travis Head Coach Hank Carter. “Obviously, incredibly proud of him. Not only to have a big day statistically but to get a win for his team was awesome.”

While at Ohio State, Wilson was an All-American in 2021 with over 1,000 yards receiving. After being selected tenth in the NFL draft, Wilson has tallied 154 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 12 catches so far for the Jets.

“I’m not surprised,” said Cade Brewer, a former teammate of Wilson at Lake Travis who was in training camp with the Seattle Seahawks. “He’s one of the best athletes I’ve ever seen. He’s representing this community well. Great athlete, better guy too. I’m really happy for him. It’s only the beginning for him.”

Wilson was a five-star recruit according to 247 sports coming out of Lake Travis, where he helped lead them to their last state title in 2016. He had 98 catches, 1,774 yards and 32 total touchdowns his junior year.