Lake LBJ homeowners brace for storms while cleaning up from historic 2018 floods

HORSESHOE BAY, Texas (KXAN) — KXAN first reported severe weather on Friday beginning in the Hill Country, where hail, rain and heavy winds came down before moving east toward Travis County.

Property owners in Horseshoe Bay were some of the first to send in pictures and videos to the KXAN Weather Authority team, showing billowing storm clouds and brilliant lightning.

These weather threats came at a time when those living in this section of central Texas are also cleaning up the damage from a flood that took place more than a year ago.

Many properties on Lake LBJ experienced horrific damage during the historic floods in fall 2018.

Property owners on the lake reported more than a foot of water in the lower levels of their homes. It also caused debris to pile up and damage support structures to docks and piers.

The Lower Colorado River Authority has intentionally lowered the water four feet on Lake LBJ so these people can make repairs to their homes and properties.

READ: LCRA lowers Inks, LBJ lakes several feet to allow repairs after 2018 floods

Lakefront owners told us ever since that crisis, they take severe weather much more seriously.

“You are a little bit more apprehensive when you see a flash flood warning or anything else because the thought of getting your lower level flooded out flashes to the back of your mind sometimes. So it’s definitely at the top of mind,” said Clint Pohler, who has lived on Lake LBJ since the mid 1990s.

Pohler said he will spend the next few weeks scrambling to repair his boat dock which sustained heavy damage and rusting from the flood. Many of the pylons which support the boat slip have cracked and split.

He’ll have about another month and a half to do so; the Lower Colorado River Authority said it plans to begin refilling Lake LBJ beginning February 24.

