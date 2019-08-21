KXAN hosts community event ‘A Conversation to Save Our Students’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN and Round Rock ISD invite families from around Williamson County to join us for a Conversation to Save Our Students: Solutions for Wellness and Safety.

Be part of the discussion and learn about innovative solutions happening in schools across the country.

The special event is at Stony Point High School Auditorium at 1801 Tiger Trail in Round Rock, on Monday, Aug. 26 at 7:00 p.m.

Join KXAN’s Roger Wallace, Erin Cargile and Josh Hinkle as they host a discussion with school leaders, law enforcement and mental health experts.

Resources will also be available for anyone needing help or having concerns about students’ wellness and safety.