KXAN hosts community event ‘A Conversation to Save Our Students’

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN and Boys & Girls Clubs of Austin invite families from around Travis County to join us for a Conversation to Save Our Students: Solutions for Wellness and Safety.

Be part of the discussion and learn about innovative solutions happening in schools across the country.

The special event is at Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area at 6648 Ed Bluestein Blvd. in Austin, on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Join KXAN’s Jim Spencer, Erin Cargile and Josh Hinkle as they host a discussion with school leaders, law enforcement and mental health experts.

Resources will also be available for anyone needing help or having concerns about students’ wellness and safety.

