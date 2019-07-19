Kids are key to growth of soccer in Austin as excitement builds

Zeke, 2, runs toward the goal at his soccer camp run by Soccer Shots Austin on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Soccer fans are making themselves heard around Austin as the city builds toward the debut of its new Major League Soccer team in 2021.

More television viewers watched the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Austin this year than in any other U.S. city, a big jump from the 2015 contest during which the city placed 12th for total viewership.

“We are a soccer city, 100%,” said Eddie Russ, owner of Soccer Shots Austin, a soccer program for kids from ages 2-8.

Kids are key to keeping the momentum going, soccer fans say, and to building a soccer pyramid from young players all the way up to the pro level with Austin FC and Austin Bold FC.

On KXAN News Today, the impact supporters are already seeing on Austin’s soccer scene from the new teams.