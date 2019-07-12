July 13 will be Sandra Bland Day, City of Austin declares

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, Austin Mayor Steve Adler proclaimed July 13, 2019 as Sandra Bland Day in Austin.

According to the proclamation, the day aims to observe the wrongful death of Bland on July 13, 2015 while in police custody in Hempstead.

The 28-year-old’s death made national headlines after dash cam video of the traffic stop of Bland by former State Trooper Brian Encinia, which showed the man holding a stun gun and ordering Bland out of the car, saying: “I will light you up. Get out now. Get out of the car.”

In 2017, the Texas Legislature passed the Sandra Bland Act, which increased de-escalation training for law enforcement, jailer training and led to the collection of new traffic stop data.

In the proclamation, Adler states: