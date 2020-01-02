It’s now a crime to not report sex crimes against TX university students, staff

AUSTIN (KXAN) – It’s now a crime in Texas for anyone who works at any of the state’s universities to know about a sex assault, sexual harassment, stalking or a dating violence incident and not report it for investigation.

A major component of a bill signed into law in June went into effect Jan. 1. The bill, authored by Sen. Joan Huffman, established criminal offenses for failure to report any of the above crimes involving any of the state’s public and private secondary education institutions.

“With studies showing that one in five female college students experience some kind of assault during their time at college, it is imperative that victims and witnesses have a safe and reliable reporting structure,” Huffman wrote into the opening paragraph of the bill.

“By compelling all Texas colleges and universities to account for incidents of rape and sexual violence on their campuses, Texans can finally understand the pervasive nature of these horrible crimes.” Huffman wrote.

The law now allows prosecutors to seek charges against any university employee in Texas who fails to file a report once they know of—or witness—an alleged crime involving sex assaults, sexual harassment, stalking or dating violence.

The report must be made to the institution’s Title IX coordinator, according to the statute.

The law also requires the coordinator to report to the university’s chief executive at least once a quarter a written report to include the number of complaints filed and dispositions for each complaint.

A university could face up to a $2 million fine if it’s determined the institution is not in “substantial compliance” with the new reporting law. Substantial compliance is determined annually and certified by a written report each state institution is required to file with the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board regarding the reporting requirements outlined in the law.

The law also provides a criminal penalty for any employee who files a “false” report. The criminal penalties range from a Class B misdemeanor but could rise to a Class A misdemeanor if during the criminal trial it’s proven the employee “intended to conceal the incident,” the statute shows.

The law also requires an institution to fire any employee who fails to report.

“I am confident this bill strengthens the reporting requirements to ensure the days when an outcry went unheard, or worse members—covered up—at an institution of higher education we want these days to be over in the state of Texas,” Huffman said during a floor debate on the bill last session.